How lessons from lockdown can shape your diversity agenda

The US race riots and global Black Lives Matter movement have finally sparked the long-needed conversations about the role all businesses play in creating change. Executives eyes have been opened to the impact on customer loyalty, brand reputation and in some cases investor confidence that staying silent can have.

At the same time, the coronavirus pandemic has left companies reviewing their future investments and streamlining operations while they consider how they might operate in a post-lockdown world.

The two are not unconnected. This presents a unique opportunity for leaders to cement their commitment to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and use lockdown learnings as a catalyst for sustainable change.