Lessons in messaging from David Attenborough

The leader that made me: Consider the most important way of getting your message out there, says Mark Rose, CEO Fauna & Flora International.

The ability to convey a message is vital for any organisation. Whether it’s getting eyes on a product, persuading clients that your cloud storage solution is the most efficient or convincing investors should back you instead of someone else - it’s hard to grow if no one knows what you do and what you stand for.

The message Mark Rose is trying to convey is simple: the importance of protecting the natural world. A zoologist by trade, the CEO of conservation charity Fauna & Flora International (FFI) has helped transform the organisation over the last 25 years from “a handful of activists” into a global programme of over 500 people working on 100 projects in over 40 countries.

When it comes to purpose, it's not so much the message that is his biggest challenge - after all plastic pollution and protecting the environment have garnered enormous attention over recent years - it is finding new and fresh ways to talk about it. Rose says he learnt a valuable lesson from FFI’s vice-president, who just happens to be one of the world’s most famous environmentalists: Sir David Attenborough.