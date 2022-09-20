Lessons from the Queen, the ultimate brand steward

Many of you reading this will still be feeling loss, sadness and even slight disbelief: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died.

The country stopped to mourn and to reflect for ten days. Events were paused or cancelled. Broadcasters and media owners suspended advertising and Royal Warrant holders, such as Burberry and Selfridges, closed their doors. Many hundreds of thousands of people queued to see the Queen’s coffin lying in state and an estimated audience in the many hundreds of millions watched her state funeral.

Some commentators have admitted their surprise at the strength of reaction to the death of the Queen. Royalist or not, we have seen this sentiment more widely, in our social media feeds and in conversations among our friends and families.