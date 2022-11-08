The letter I wish my predecessor had left me

Becoming a new leader can be a challenging experience, especially where there is minimal handover from the outgoing leader. This is the letter Talent Predix CEO James Brook wishes he'd been left.

Welcome to your new role,

Naturally you will bring your own ideas, experience and personality to the role, however, I hope this will provide additional guidance.

Provide clarity

It is crucial to be explicit about your goals and standards for the team, roles, and key measures of success. The most successful exercise I did was to write down the standards and behaviours I expect from everyone. Sticking to a maximum of six behaviours, I communicated them verbally and through role play while explaining how they promote team effectiveness and results. This minimised uncertainty, confusion, and unnecessary conflict down the line.