How Lick - the Glossier of the decorating world - built a next-gen brand

Lucas London, Lick's founder and CEO reveals four ways the UK’s fastest-growing home decor start-up resonates with the next generation of homeowners, DIYers and renters.

Lick is the Glossier of the decorating world. Its Instagram feed teases influencers dipping into the brand’s minimalist paint pots, which are equally as aesthetically pleasing as the ultra-modern interiors it displays. Everything from the packaging to its growth strategy was created with curation in mind. And it’s giving rivals like Dulux a run for its money.

Since its 2020 launch, the self-described “community-powered decorating movement” has amassed 327,000 followers on Instagram alone, opened its first brick-and-mortar store and become the UK’s fastest-growing home decor start-up.

Its founder and CEO, Lucas London, tells Management Today how the brand is resonating with the next generation of homeowners, DIYers and renters.