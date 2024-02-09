Listen up workaholics, you're not just harming yourselves

Workaholism is a lifestyle choice and does neither you, nor your organisation, any good.

Summary:

- Workaholism is common, personally and organisationally damaging, and a lifestyle choice.

- Workaholic bosses set a bad example to their teams. As well as enacting policies to encourage others to engage in non-work activities, they should try to role-model healthy working behaviours.

Do you feel an irresistible need to work that interferes with your non-work life? Did you spend a bit more time working over the festive break than you needed to? If so, you’re probably a workaholic.