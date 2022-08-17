Listening and learning: the secrets of successful mentoring

I wouldn’t dream of visiting a country without seeking the advice of those who know the territory, the hidden gems and the hazards. It doesn't stop me from going ‘off piste’ or making discoveries of my own, but it maximises my chances of getting the best out of the experience.

And so it is with business. From an early age in advertising, I was blessed with senior figures around me who helped me navigate new domains. They encouraged my curiosity, tolerated my naivety, stoked my ambition, forgave my mistakes and gave me learning opportunities. Sometimes those people presented themselves to me and sometimes I sought them out to help with a particular challenge - but beyond doubt I could not have launched or run successful businesses without these mentors.

When in 2011 I was approached at a conference by an 18-year-old Steven Bartlett, asking for some guidance, it was easy to say yes. For several years thereafter we had a mentoring relationship, during which time he launched a company, folded it, launched another, grew it, sold it and launched himself as a brand on social media and then TV. A few weeks ago, I interviewed him at another conference, to mark the launch of an advertising industry mentoring scheme (run by the IPA). We talked about our early relationship, how it came to be and what value we both derived from it. Just as I started to wrap up the session, he remarked that he still doesn’t know why I believed in him and invested the time I did in helping him. I responded instinctively, telling him that it was because I saw a twinkle in his eye, a twinkle he still possessed.