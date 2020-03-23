Live stream test

A video

by Management Today
Published: 01 Mar 2011
Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Here is a video fo us chatting about whether it would be possible to do a video. 

This is what it looks like. 

(need three lines of text so here is an extra)

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

Coronavirus emergency action plan: Stage 1
Coronavirus

Coronavirus emergency action plan: Stage 1

A top-level guide to formulate your strategic response to COVID-19.

7 hours ago
“We used to dance; now we march”: How M&As can kill culture
Leadership Lessons

“We used to dance; now we march”: How M&As can kill culture

If you're not careful, you can destroy the very thing that made the acquisition valuable...

8 hours ago
What would an Italy-style lockdown mean for managers?
Leadership Lessons

What would an Italy-style lockdown mean for managers?

Bosses still have a duty of care if their staff are working from home.

20 Mar 2020
CEO responses to COVID-19: The good, the bad and the ugly
Leadership Lessons

CEO responses to COVID-19: The good, the bad and the ugly

Jeff Bezos, Satya Nadella and Elon Musk have all taken different approaches to the crisis....

20 Mar 2020
How to lead people during a pandemic
Leadership Lessons

How to lead people during a pandemic

COVID-19 puts business leaders in an unenviable position.

19 Mar 2020