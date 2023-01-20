How LMVH became the most valuable company in Europe

LMVH’s CEO Bernard Arnault overtook Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk to be named the world’s richest man by Forbes last month. What lies behind his leadership success at the French luxury goods behemoth?

Sometimes, statistics really do speak for themselves. This company has 46% of the global market for a prestigious consumer industry, is delivering 24% year-on-year organic growth in its core business and, in the first half of 2022, increased its gross margins to 69%.

Yet this publicly quoted company is not a software as a service (SaaS) provider, nor any other kind of tech titan, although its principal has, in the past two years, often replaced Elon Musk as the richest man in the world. The company in question is French luxury goods behemoth LVMH and its leader –and contender for the world’s wealthiest title – is Bernard Arnault, the 73-year-old multi- billionaire who controls about half of the group’s stock.

In some ways, the rise of LVMH is a typical French business story. In the 1900s, French luxury brands such as Cartier and Christian Dior flourished by satisfying the expensive whims of Russian aristocrats, particularly members of the ruling Romanov dynasty. Today, French luxury brands, many owned by LVMH, prosper by selling to China’s well-heeled elite.