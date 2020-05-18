Lockdown finance: Tips for talking to your bank & managing cash flow

The unprecedented arrest in economic activity caused by the UK and worldwide lockdowns has placed extraordinary strains on businesses. For many, getting access to external finance is simply a matter of survival.

Yet while government programmes such as the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loans Scheme (CIBLS) are available, and while there has been no credit crunch as there was in 2008, not everyone has found the challenge of getting funding straightforward.

In this Leadership Lessons video, Katrin Herrling, CEO and co-founder of Funding Xchange, talks to Management Today editor Adam Gale about where to look for funds, how to manage cash flow and how to have difficult conversations with your bank or private investors.