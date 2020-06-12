Lockdown has made me realise how difficult running a home is

I have a leadership role at two companies. One, I’d like to think, I’m pretty good at. The other, I’ve discovered over the last couple of months, not so much.

Since governments around the world have put us into a lockdown that we’re only just starting to emerge from, almost all of us have had to spend more time at home. For me, that’s meant focusing on the management of my second business in a way I haven’t had to before. And to be honest, this has made it clear how complex this second business is, and what a multi-faceted set of skills one needs to lead this type of enterprise.

Ashamed as I am to admit it, this second, more challenging business is my home.