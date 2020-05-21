Lockdown stress: 12 leaders share practical coping tips

In hard times, it's far too easy for the boss to forget to look after their own mental health.

by Sarah Ellis

COVID-19 isn't just wreaking havoc on human health and economies the world over. It's also jeopardising our mental health.

In a global study conducted by SAP, Qualtrics and Mind Share Partners, around 40 per cent of employees said their mental health has declined since the COVID-19 outbreak. And the number of people who would describe the state of their mental health as a three or less on a 10-point scale has doubled.

The emotional and commercial cost of poor employee mental health is huge (estimated by Deloitte to be £43bn). If we want employees to look after their minds, those at the top need to lead the way.

