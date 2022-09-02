The locker wars: Meet the Polish billionaire taking on Amazon

One of Poland’s most recognisable billionaires tells MT about his plans to expand InPost in the UK – and why he believes failure is intrinsic to success

Rafał Brzoska smiles when asked what makes him think he can take on Amazon to be the top locker company in the UK and Europe. While the mention of Jeff Bezos’ online behemoth strikes fear in the hearts of many rival CEOs, the Polish founder of InPost is merely amused by the prospect of going head to head in the lucrative postal locker market. Instead, he believes Amazon is a “helping hand” in driving public demand for alternative last mile delivery solutions.

InPost's business model is simple. It installs banks of lockers where people can send, return or collect parcels for a small fee. It argues this drives footfall to retail locations and provides a convenient option for busy customers.

Maybe that’s why Brzoska, who has been dubbed “the Locker King” is so confident. In November 2021, the billionaire announced he was planning to expand in the UK, installing a further 2,000 InPost lockers by the end of that year to take the total number to 3,000, with a mission to double that by the end of 2022. Amazon currently has 5,000 lockers, so Brzoska’s plans are certainly ambitious.