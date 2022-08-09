What to look for in negative Glassdoor reviews

New Zealand-based toy company Zuru claims that reviews on the site calling it a “burnout factory” with “incompetent” leaders are false and have caused a loss in company “time, money and resources”.

For leaders looking for feedback on their company, Glassdoor is home to the good, the bad and the ugly.

The anonymity of reviews on the platform enables workers to be brutally honest about their current or former employer without fear of repercussions. But it could also enable disgruntled staff (or competitors) to embellish the truth, one company is arguing in court.

A California court recently ordered Glassdoor to hand over the identities of users who called the New Zealand-based toy company Zuru a “toxic” workplace so that it can pursue a defamation case against the reviewers.