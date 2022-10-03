What to look for in a non-executive director

It can be lonely leading a scaling business. Having someone who has been in the same position to advise you is indispensable.

UK public companies and larger corporates have been benefiting from the addition of non-executive directors on their boards for many years. You’ll find a host of news stories about the world’s biggest brands hiring the best talent in a non-executive capacity. Whether it’s BP, Burberry, or BAE Systems, the recruitment of non-executives is happening across a myriad of sectors and specialisms.

They sit independently on the board of directors and offer an objective and constructive view on the strategic direction and growth of the business, without getting entangled in the day-to-day. It’s no different for private, fast-scaling businesses that can similarly benefit from such experience, input, challenge and objectivity, and many are choosing now to follow this path.

In an investor-backed business, a non-executive chair is most frequently sought and, while this position may be supervisory, finding the right person for the job is hugely important and can influence the future direction of the business. So, what are the key traits you should look out for when recruiting a non-executive chair or director?



1. Been there, done it