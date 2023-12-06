L'Oréal UK&I boss: ‘Leaders shouldn’t take decisions in the first three months’

L'Oréal’s Thierry Cheval tells MT about the business’ HQ relocation, the importance of active listening and why new leaders should resist quick decisions.

The seventh-floor office of L'Oréal UK & Ireland managing director Thierry Cheval is a good spot from which to observe the onward march of redevelopment reshaping West London’s topography.

Once run-down, the area along Wood Lane, where the office is located, has seen a slew of multinationals congregate in recent years, among them Publicis Groupe and pharma giant Novartis. L'Oréal, resident since the summer, is, for the time being at least, the new kid on the block.

As the beauty behemoth’s boss in the UK, Cheval has been in charge of the project to relocate its London HQ after over two decades in Hammersmith.