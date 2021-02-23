How "low code" is transforming software development

Business costs could plummet as point-and-click platforms become the norm.

by Helen Morgan

Low-code, no-code, click development and point-and-click development are just a few of the names applied to the software platform that’s been a boon to businesses affected by the challenges of 2020. In the past, software developers operated in a murky world, one only truly understood by similarly trained individuals.

But low-code’s simplicity and its ease of use is empowering a new wave of software ‘assemblers’ to create their own applications. Using such software, even a CFO with no tech background could completely overhaul a company’s payroll system – it’s as easy as drag and drop.

While the term low-code was coined in 2014, in six short years the application has revolutionised the way software developers and companies around the world function. Forrester Research predicted the low-code market would reach $15bn by the close of 2020 and that it will grow 40% annually, topping $21bn by 2022.

