How do you get M&As right?

Deloitte partners have analysed more than 1,000 deals spanning the past 24 years. Here, they share the secrets to a successful M&A.

Despite a rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A), less than 50% of these deals deliver their promised value. Why? Because what’s prioritized is getting the deal approved instead of getting the deal to work.

In the new book The Synergy Solution: How Companies Win the Mergers & Acquisitions Game, Deloitte partners Mark Sirower and Jeff Weirens analysed over one thousand deals spanning 24 years, which are collectively worth more than $5 trillion in deal value. Here’s their advice for leaders hoping their M&A is a success.