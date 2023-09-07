How to maintain the ‘glue’ when your team is working remotely

With Zoom’s own CEO recently suggesting remote working was hurting employees’ ability to build trust, what hope is there for the rest of us? Plenty, says Localyze CEO Hanna Asmussen.

by Hanna Asmussen

Remote working has granted greater flexibility to swathes of the workforce. However, it also creates potential for social disconnection in organisations, as the distance between colleagues increases.

While the changes we have seen in working practices offer obvious benefits, maintaining a healthy company culture is an ongoing challenge for organisations worldwide.

But fostering a cohesive culture among hybrid teams is possible, providing employers seek unique and creative ways to establish genuine connections. There are three pillars to achieving this: flexibility, meaningful communication, and escaping the office.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts

Join today

 