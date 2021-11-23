Major companies back initiative to get 25 female CEOs in FTSE 100

25x25 campaign aims to boost female representation at the most senior levels of business.

BAE Systems, BP, Deloitte, GSK, ITV, NatWest Group and Unilever are just some of the companies throwing their weight behind a new campaign to boost the number of women at the most senior levels of business.

The 25x25 initiative aims to get 25 women CEOs in the FTSE100 by 2025 and 25% of the broader FTSE index thereafter.

According to the latest ONS data, women make up 51% of the workforce and also around half of companies’ management programmes, yet very few make it to the top role. Currently there are only 9 female CEOs in the FTSE100.