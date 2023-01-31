Major UK businesses agree to offer more support to employees going through divorce

Three-quarters of employees believe they’re less efficient at work when dealing with the stresses of relationship breakdowns.

by Éilis Cronin

Asda, Metro Bank, NatWest, PwC, Tesco, Unilever and Vodafone, are among a group of major businesses that have committed to offer more support to employees who are going through divorce.

The UK businesses, which have a collective workforce of almost 600,000, have signed up to an initiative run by the Positive Parenting Alliance (PPA), that urges employers to treat a separation as seriously as other major life events.

A survey by the PPA found that nine out of 10 employees felt a family breakdown impacted their ability to do their job.

