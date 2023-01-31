Major UK businesses agree to offer more support to employees going through divorce

Three-quarters of employees believe they’re less efficient at work when dealing with the stresses of relationship breakdowns.

Asda, Metro Bank, NatWest, PwC, Tesco, Unilever and Vodafone, are among a group of major businesses that have committed to offer more support to employees who are going through divorce.

The UK businesses, which have a collective workforce of almost 600,000, have signed up to an initiative run by the Positive Parenting Alliance (PPA), that urges employers to treat a separation as seriously as other major life events.

A survey by the PPA found that nine out of 10 employees felt a family breakdown impacted their ability to do their job.