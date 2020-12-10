The majority of employees are struggling with an ‘always on’ culture

Work pressures are causing many workers to neglect their own health and wellbeing, according to new research.

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has tested organisations and their employees in ways that many had never experienced before.

Overnight the way we worked changed. Those unable to work from home had radical new regulations and safety guidelines to deal with, while employees now working remotely - some for the first time - had to cope with the blurring of boundaries. Anxiety shot up for all.

As the pandemic has worn on, workers have gradually learned to adapt to their new environments, but we know that when it comes to home workers, in particular, there have been long-term consequences of working remotely. A newly published report suggests that employees are struggling to cope.