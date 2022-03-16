Majority of FTSE 100 meets ethnic diversity target

Progress is being made towards improving the ethnic diversity of FTSE 100 boards, finds Parker Review

by Éilis Cronin
Parker Review

Nearly all the FTSE 100 companies have met the government-backed Parker Review target to improve the representation of ethnic minority directors on their boards, but progress in executive roles remains slow.

Sir John Parker was commissioned by the government in 2015 to encourage greater diversity in boardrooms. In 2017, his committee set a "One by 2021" target for all FTSE 100 boards to have at least one director from a minority ethnic background by December 2021. At the time, only 51% of FTSE 100 companies had an ethnic minority director. It set a similar "One by 2024" target for all FTSE 250 boards. 

The review, which launched today in partnership with the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), found that 89 FTSE 100 companies had at least one ethnically diverse director on their board as of 31 December 2021, compared to 74 in November 2020. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today