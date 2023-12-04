Majority of managers believe part-time work is a career barrier, finds research

Part-time working could be key to tackling seemingly intractable economic problems. Yet, access to reduced-hours options remains “poor” for many groups of workers.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

Managers are among the segment of workers most likely to believe part-time working is a constraint on career progression, according to a new report.

The study by social enterprise Timewise found that 46% of workers in the UK think part-time working limits career progression. However, when the data was broken down by socio-economic class, this attitude was found to be significantly more prevalent among those in managerial, administrative and professional occupations (53%).

This finding is noteworthy, Timewise says, as managers are often the ‘gatekeepers’ of both flexible and part-time working options, and career success.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today