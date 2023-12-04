Majority of managers believe part-time work is a career barrier, finds research

Part-time working could be key to tackling seemingly intractable economic problems. Yet, access to reduced-hours options remains “poor” for many groups of workers.

Managers are among the segment of workers most likely to believe part-time working is a constraint on career progression, according to a new report.

The study by social enterprise Timewise found that 46% of workers in the UK think part-time working limits career progression. However, when the data was broken down by socio-economic class, this attitude was found to be significantly more prevalent among those in managerial, administrative and professional occupations (53%).

This finding is noteworthy, Timewise says, as managers are often the ‘gatekeepers’ of both flexible and part-time working options, and career success.