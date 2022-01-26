What makes a good city or town for business today?

The make-up of corporate Britain has changed. The past two years have set in motion behavioural shifts that will continue long after the Covid pandemic has receded.

We’ve all watched as people left crowded cities in search of more space and cleaner air. Others jettisoned painful commutes in favour of permanently working from the kitchen table. Most will have spent more time in – and relied more heavily upon – their local communities over city centres. Bustling streets fell silent and struggled to reignite.

Meanwhile, the government is pressing ahead with its levelling-up agenda, and in recent years big names such as Burberry, Channel 4 and HSBC have heavily invested in other regions outside of London.