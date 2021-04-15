"Making a positive impact brings greater returns than the stock market"

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to think more carefully about our health and wealth. We’ve learned the hard way that you need to plan for your financial future, and that it’s impossible to predict what’s around the corner. This has prompted thousands of British consumers to flock to Tickr, the impact investment app.

Tickr differs from other investment apps in that it only funnels users’ capital into stocks that have a positive impact, from tackling climate change and reducing global inequality to inventing new technologies that disrupt wasteful industries.

Tom McGillycuddy, who launched Tickr with fellow financier Matt Latham in 2018, explains that 2020 was the year when multiple trends collided: “Cash savings weren’t generating any returns. People were struggling to get on the property ladder. Yet they also care deeply about global issues, such as climate change, which aren’t going to go away on their own. People want to provide for their future but do it in a way that has a positive impact.”