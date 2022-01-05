How to manage addiction and maintain sobriety

Maintaining sobriety is a huge undertaking for many leaders in business - and an incredible accomplishment. But it’s also an ongoing process. There will no doubt be triggers that will spark your desire to reuse drugs or alcohol that you’ll need to fight against to prevent relapsing.

My advice comes from first-hand experience managing addiction as a working professional. With the aim of helping others to identify addiction triggers and to keep moving in the right direction, let’s take a closer look at how to maintain sobriety in the world of business.

What are your trigger points?

Every leader struggling with addiction will have their own triggers. By being aware of yours, you’ll be better equipped to avoid them.