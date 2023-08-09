How to manage a business rivalry

It is always galling to watch a bitter competitor in action. But how can you ensure that in trying to get the better of your rival, the rivalry doesn’t get the better of you?

It’s a fairy tale for our times.

Two billionaire bosses, a gauntlet thrown down via a tweet, a winner-takes-all showdown in a battle between the forces of social media and, well, more social media. To be fair, it’s a bit patchy on the moral lesson, and missing an element of the enchanted – but then again, who needs magic when we have AI?

Whether it actually comes to blows between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, or proves to be just bluster – with the latter looking increasingly likely after Zuckerberg said over the weekend that Musk “isn't serious” and “it's time to move on” – there is no doubt that the appetite to see two of the world’s richest men fight it out in a cage has been sizeable. (For evidence of attempts to will the face-off into being, look no further than the near daily churn of news content, or the Musk vs. Zuckerberg Wikipedia page, which includes a chunky portion of ‘pre-fight analysis’.)