How to manage a business rivalry

It is always galling to watch a bitter competitor in action. But how can you ensure that in trying to get the better of your rival, the rivalry doesn’t get the better of you?

by Antonia Garrett Peel

It’s a fairy tale for our times.

Two billionaire bosses, a gauntlet thrown down via a tweet, a winner-takes-all showdown in a battle between the forces of social media and, well, more social media. To be fair, it’s a bit patchy on the moral lesson, and missing an element of the enchanted – but then again, who needs magic when we have AI?

Whether it actually comes to blows between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, or proves to be just bluster – with the latter looking increasingly likely after Zuckerberg said over the weekend that Musk “isn't serious” and it's time to move on – there is no doubt that the appetite to see two of the world’s richest men fight it out in a cage has been sizeable. (For evidence of attempts to will the face-off into being, look no further than the near daily churn of news content, or the Musk vs. Zuckerberg Wikipedia page, which includes a chunky portion of ‘pre-fight analysis’.)

