How to manage your cash flow

As the global economy enters a prolonged period of uncertainty, cash optimisation tops many corporate agendas. Yet too many businesses think the solution is to throw process and/or technology at the task. Cash optimisation is not a fix, it’s a discipline and if that discipline isn’t baked into your company’s culture, you will, in effect, be wasting money at a time when you may need it most.



Around six out of ten SMEs regularly struggle with cash flow but management consultants argue that cash-generative businesses are more resilient in a downturn and significantly better placed to gain first mover advantage at that critical moment when the market has bottomed out and recovery is on the horizon.



In boom times, cash optimisation can take a back seat to other goals – e.g. maximising profits or gaining market share – yet in almost every kind of market for almost 70 years, it has been at the very core of Warren Buffett’s business model at Berkshire Hathaway. With a net worth of $108bn at the start of 2023, the ‘Sage of Omaha’ hasn’t done too badly for himself.



Here are seven ways to foster a cash-conscious culture at your business.

1 Prove that you mean it

Rank and file staff and line managers are predisposed to be sceptical about exhortations from head office to slash costs. If the need is that urgent, employees may ask, why hasn’t the boss’s pet project been scaled back? And why, someone will pipe up, is the CEO still flying first class? (It doesn’t matter whether this claim is true or not, many employees will, alas, believe it.) And if staff don’t think leaders are sincere, their cost cutting efforts may vary from perfunctory to desultory.



A ritual sacrifice – be it a ban on foreign business travel, the renouncing of bonuses or something completely different – may dispel such doubts. When Mittal Steel acquires a new business, it organises, for a set period, daily meetings for department heads to discuss the previous day’s costs and revenues, instilling a cash-conscious mindset that endures after the meetings finish.



Such programmes can have a lasting impact because many businesses aren’t completely clear how their working capital is managed and, as a result, lack ownership or accountability. One way to remedy this is to make an individual or small group responsible for optimising cash generation across the entire enterprise.

2 Make sure you get buy-in from everyone

This sounds obvious but many cash-optimisation drives go awry because some departments only pay lip service or think the new rules are primarily geared to other loss-making units.