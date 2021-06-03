How to manage conflict in a cognitively diverse team

We all value different perspectives, but what if they clash?

In recent years cognitive diversity has become a buzzword within management teams, and while awareness and understanding has increased, conversations are still very much centered around the issue of representation. Yet, what about the step after - that is, once you have a cognitively diverse team, how do you then harness its power effectively?

I recently had the opportunity to meet a bit of a hero of mine when I sat down with Matthew Syed for our new podcast to discuss the value of cognitive diversity.

Matthew is an author and highly acclaimed speaker in the field of high performance. We share the belief that people have an immense capacity for change, and our conversation led us to three key principles for managing a cognitively diverse team.