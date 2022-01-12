How to manage a liar

No-one likes people who are economical with the truth. But workplaces are surprisingly full of them. Is bad management the cause and good management the answer?

Whatever the outcome of Partygate, most will agree it is the perception that Boris Johnson is not telling the truth, that is really adding fuel to the fire.

Those who habitually obfuscate, bend or avoid the truth to get on are bad for everyone else’s morale, and in businesses they can create serious trouble.

And it’s surprisingly common. According to research by Lenstore: one in ten Brits tell up to ten lies a day; men aged 35 - 44 are most likely to tell lies at work; and 19% of people say they lie to their work colleagues more often than anyone else.