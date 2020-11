There's more to burning out than just being worn out. Here's how you can protect yourself and support your team.

The coronavirus pandemic is a double whammy for workers’ mental health. On the one hand, there's fear of the virus itself and for livelihoods. On the other, there's pressure to perform, which for many people is exacerbated by working from home, where they can face isolation and an ability to switch off.

The result is an epidemic of burnout.