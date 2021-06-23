How to manage performance virtually

The future of work is remote - at least, part-time - so, it’s time to stop firefighting and reassess your virtual leadership style.

Remote working was for a long time a hard sell. Historically, managers have cast doubt on how much working genuinely takes place when working from home. In the case where remote working was only an option in emergencies, employees may have taken advantage of the novelty of being surrounded by home comforts (read: the TV and unlimited snacks).

But if working at makeshift home desks for over a year through the pandemic has proven anything, it’s that your employees are working even if you don’t see it happening. Really. Also many surveys - including by Management Today - show that productivity goes up when working from home.

So while the jury is still out on whether the current WFH default is here to stay once the dangers of coronavirus have subsided, it’s clear that some form of remote working, at the very least part-time, will persist.