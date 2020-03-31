How to manage remote teams (without becoming a Zoom pest)

Briefing: Former Waitrose boss Mark Price says managers will need to think about how they’re communicating with their staff.

by Stephen Jones

There is strong evidence to suggest that people are more productive when they work from home, but greater isolation also comes with its challenges, especially when it is prolonged. 

Like many bosses around the country, Mark Price - former Waitrose MD and government minister, now founder of workplace engagement tool Engaging Works - is getting to grips with the prospect of having to lead a now disparate company throughout the coronavirus pandemic. 

Having trialled working from home with his tech, sales and marketing teams, all 45 of his staff are now remote working indefinitely until government advice changes. Luckily Price has plenty of experience to call upon. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT