How to manage remote teams (without becoming a Zoom pest)

There is strong evidence to suggest that people are more productive when they work from home, but greater isolation also comes with its challenges, especially when it is prolonged.

Like many bosses around the country, Mark Price - former Waitrose MD and government minister, now founder of workplace engagement tool Engaging Works - is getting to grips with the prospect of having to lead a now disparate company throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Having trialled working from home with his tech, sales and marketing teams, all 45 of his staff are now remote working indefinitely until government advice changes. Luckily Price has plenty of experience to call upon.