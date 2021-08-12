How to manage a team if you’re new to management

Stepping into a leadership role can feel daunting, but these five tips should prepare you for the new challenge.

The move into management is an exciting one, but it can also feel daunting. If you are new to managing a team, it can be difficult to know the best approach. What if your team doesn't like you? What if they preferred their prior management? What if they aren’t interested in implementing new changes?

The realities of management can be challenging – especially if you’ve never managed a team of people before. Fear not, these top tips for managing a team will help you step into your new role feeling prepared.

Welcome open communication

If you want to manage your new team successfully, the most important step you can take is welcoming open communication. It is the key to managing a new team.