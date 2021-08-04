How to manage up without looking manipulative

MT Asks: Tips for managing your manager without looking like a master manipulator.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Even before you’re in a position to fire or hire, most roles include an element of relationship management. We all manage relationships with a variety of people from co-workers to clients, the post person to the boss. 

When it comes to the latter, managing up may sound like a lesson in manipulating. But being able to influence leaders is about more than personal gain. You know yourself better than anyone else - especially when it comes to a newly appointed CEO or board member - and so communicating your strengths, weaknesses and how you work best makes both your jobs more efficient.  

In reality, managing upwards is often the surest route to achieving the best possible results for you, your boss, and the company.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package