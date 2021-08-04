How to manage up without looking manipulative

Even before you’re in a position to fire or hire, most roles include an element of relationship management. We all manage relationships with a variety of people from co-workers to clients, the post person to the boss.

When it comes to the latter, managing up may sound like a lesson in manipulating. But being able to influence leaders is about more than personal gain. You know yourself better than anyone else - especially when it comes to a newly appointed CEO or board member - and so communicating your strengths, weaknesses and how you work best makes both your jobs more efficient.

In reality, managing upwards is often the surest route to achieving the best possible results for you, your boss, and the company.