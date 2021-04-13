How to manage ‘work from anywhere’ teams

There are things you can do to improve motivation and camaraderie.

To what extent will CEOs see the 2020/21 mass working-from-home experiment as an opportunity to attract previously out-of-reach talent and create a truly distributed workforce?

Some businesses are convinced; Tobi Lutki, CEO of Shopify recently tweeted, “There are silver linings: we now have the opportunity to be joined by a whole lot of incredible individuals from around the world that otherwise couldn’t because of our previous default to proximity (By the way we’re hiring).”

The employer benefits of remote working are well documented: access to a wider talent pool when geographical location is no barrier, the time-saved in commuting, reduced building rents and maintenance costs and a reduced environmental footprint among them.