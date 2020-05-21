Is management consulting about to get 'Amazoned'?

Management consultants have not always been early adopters of technology. Even as they preached the benefits of digital transformation to their clients, many firms failed to apply that philosophy to their own businesses—choosing instead to cling to their post-it notes and brown papers.

But that’s starting to change. As clients have become more mature buyers of digital services, they have started to hold consultants to a higher standard. It’s difficult to be taken seriously these days unless you can show evidence that your firm has addressed the question of how your services can be enhanced through the application of technology.

At the same time, consultants are under increased pressure to do more with less. Firms are at constant risk of being undercut on price by freelancers and agencies—now more than ever, as clients tighten their purse strings in response to the current crisis. Technology also has an important role to play in keeping costs under control.