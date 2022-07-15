Management Thinkers: Why Charles Handy still matters

The former Shell executive and author remains as radical at 90, whether critiquing “gigantism”, coining the term “portfolio career” or confronting the cult of numbers.

Humans should only do what humans do best: coming together to get things done as sensibly and creatively and effectively as possible.” Charles Handy, the Anglo-Irish management theorist, came to that conclusion in the late 1960s while shuffling papers at Royal Dutch Shell’s head office in London.

Bureaucracy was so rampant that he wasn’t allowed to sign memos with his name – all communications had to come from his department MKR/35. Most of those jobs have now been automated but Handy’s emphasis on the need to get people to do what people do best is more relevant than ever.

Handy, who turns 91 in July, published his first book Understanding Management in 1976. The title is a tad prosaic for him – his famous works are more evocatively named (The Gods of Management and The Empty Raincoat) – possibly because, as he later admitted, he had wanted to call his book “Small is Beautiful” but the German-born British economist EF Schumacher had got there first.