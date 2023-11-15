Management Thinkers: Why Napoleon Bonaparte still matters

In the nineteenth century, naughty British schoolchildren were terrified into compliance by teachers assuring them that Napoleon would tear them “limb from limb, just as a pussy tears a mouse”. Even Elon Musk, an earnest admirer of Bonaparte’s management style, hasn’t suffered that degree of ignominy – yet.



Reviled and revered in ever-changing proportions, the Corsican casts such a shadow over our definition of leadership that, 202 years since his death, over-ambitious executives are still accused of having a ‘Napoleon complex’.



Yet, the real ‘Napoleon complex’ is the widespread compulsion to mine his extraordinary career for lessons in leadership. Musk’s obsession has been shared by many leaders, including maverick American general George Patton, former American Express boss Kenneth Chenault, Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos (who reputedly owns the wooden floor on which the Corsican proposed to his first wife Josephine).



Despite such spectacular failures as the 1812 invasion of Russia and Waterloo, many leaders remain in thrall to Bonaparte. As William Duggan, an American expert in creativity, notes: “He won his first battle at the siege of Toulon, at 24 without any previous military experience”. That triumph was secured by an innovative combination of stratagems he had studied proving, Duggan says, that “intelligent memory produces creative ideas.”



Napoleon’s lack of experience freed him to see conflict differently, holistically. He understood that his armies were more effective if they were convinced the public supported them. On a smaller scale, he gained competitive advantage by challenging standard practice. Baffled by the way opponents fixed their artillery in one spot throughout a battle, his mobile artillery units contributed to many early victories. His belief that “All great events hang by a single thread” feels like a precursor to the fashionable theory in sport of ‘fine margins’.



If Napoleon was alive today, he would undoubtedly be on social media. In his era, projecting the right image was all about rituals (his coronation as emperor in 1804), gestures (crowning himself, rather than letting Pope Pius VII do it), symbols (particularly his tri-cornered hat) and art, most notably Jacques Louis David’s portrait of him, in full regalia, heroically astride a white stallion. In one Antoine-Jean Gros portrait, he touches plague victims as if he is either healing them or has no fear of infection. All of this had a purpose because, as he observed: “Four hostile newspapers are more to be feared than 1,000 bayonets.”



His image as Europe’s greatest living supervillain backfired in the spring of 1815 when he escaped Elba and, by popular acclaim, replaced Louis XVIII as ruler of France. The major European powers regarded him as a warmonger - one historian said “he could never see a jugular without going for it” – yet biographer Andrew Roberts argues that the only conflict he initiated was against Russia. An allied coalition denounced him as a “suitable subject for “public vengeance” and, although he recognised that the French public had tired of war and protested he wanted peace, met his Waterloo in Belgium.



Winning 50 of 60 battles is the kind of success rate any CEO would envy and, in his mind, put him alongside his heroes, Caesar and Alexander. Yet unlike them, he looked beyond war, introducing a legal code, central bank, national audit office, a new currency (the franc), and setting around half of the administrative rules in place in France today. As he put it: “I am sometimes a fox and sometimes a lion. The whole secret of government is knowing when to be one or the other.”



Napoleon will continue to intrigue future leaders, partly due to his meteoric trajectory – captain at 22, emperor at 35, permanently exiled at 45 – and also because his success inspired Carl von Clausewitz to write ‘On War’, one of the best books ever written on leadership, in which the Prussian general likens battle to business “also a conflict of human interests and activities” and effectively reintroduced the Greek concept of ‘strategia’ to the vocabulary of management.Perhaps Bonaparte’s most enduring lesson, the great Peter Drucker argued, was his brilliance at managing himself: “Amazingly few people know how they get things done. People achieve results by doing what they’re good at and by working in the ways they best perform.” The ‘little corporal’ understood that, saying once: “The greater the man, the less opinionated he is, he depends upon events and circumstances”.

Actionable insights from Napoleon

1 “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake”

Sometimes too impatient for his own good, Napoleon usually knew when to wait and when to act. In 1805, he trounced superior forces at the battle of Austerlitz by pretending his forces were weaker than they really were, thereby luring the Russian and Austrian emperors into a disastrous attack. Once committed –and confronting unexpected reinforcements – the allies were powerless to stop the French seizing the centre ground and encircling them.