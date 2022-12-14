Management Thinkers: Why Rosabeth Moss Kanter still matters

Who has led the greatest turnaround in recent times? While giving the likes of Lou Gerstner and Steve Jobs due credit, the American management thinker Rosabeth Moss Kanter says one leader has outperformed them all: Nelson Mandela.

As tumultuous as his life story was, many of the problems facing Mandela when he became the first president of the new, democratic South Africa in 1994 will be familiar to the CEO of any failing company: “suppression of information, group vs group antagonism, isolation and self-protection, passivity and hopelessness”.

To Kanter, Mandela embodied true leadership, which she defines as the desire to make the world (or your particular part of it) a better place. She was so fervent an admirer that, after his death in December 2013, she wrote a tribute in the august Harvard Business Review urging readers to “Find your inner Mandela”.



‘Find your inner Mandela’ is one hell of a call to action, one that surely flummoxed many executives who usually turned to HBR for guidance on innovation, competitive strategies and customer journeys and such, but it was the kind of challenge that we have come to expect from Kanter who, in a distinguished career stretching back half a century, has referenced Bonnie and Clyde, Ronald Reagan and William B. Yeats to make her points.



Kanter is not the first woman to influence management theory – Mary Parker Follett (1859-1933) and Lillian Gilbreth (1878 - 1972) were instrumental in the development of organisational theory – but she is probably the first, to use the old cliché ‘to break the glass ceiling’ paving the way for the likes of Lynda Gratton, Rita McGrath, Linda Hill and Renée Mauboirgne.