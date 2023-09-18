Management Thinkers: Why Xenophon still matters

“The earliest extant management consultant” and the author of the first systematic book on leadership ever published.

Leaders need to be empathetic, humble and present. That ideal may sound thoroughly modern but it was pioneered by the ancient Greek philosopher, general, historian, novelist, manager and economist Xenophon (430-355 BCE), a ‘Renaissance Man’ centuries before the Renaissance was even a thing.

Lauded by Peter Drucker, the ultimate management guru, this Athenian aristocrat remains overshadowed by his mentor Socrates and by Plato, his hero’s famous (and fascist with a lowercase ‘f’) pupil, who saw no place for poetry in his ideal republic.

Xenophon’s worldview was more nuanced. He was admired – and read – by Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, Niccolo Machiavelli and Thomas Jefferson who, in their differing ways, drew inspiration from his example as a leader who was both thinker and doer.