Management Today celebrates double win at publishing "Oscars"

Awards for editor Kate Magee and Cover of the Year at prestigious event.

by Management Today

Management Today picked up two prizes at the prestigious British Society of Magazine Editors (BSME) Awards last night – including Editor of the Year for Kate Magee and a prize for best cover of the year.

Dubbed the "Oscars" of the publishing world, the BSMEs saw wins for the likes of the New Statesman and The Big Issue. But MT staked its own claim as Magee was named Editor of the Year – B2B. Judges were impressed by her “drive and determination” and added: “She has refreshed and reinvigorated a venerable brand, demonstrating all the best traits of a pioneering editor.”

