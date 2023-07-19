Management Today launches Classroom

Last Updated: 22 hours ago

Management Today has partnered with leading academics to create a range of content that introduces readers to critical thinking about leadership practice.



The content will be relevant to their practical, day to day leadership challenges.



For the resource, our experts have synthesised academic theory developed over decades, as well as a range of research, to create articles and videos that cover everything from finding your own (and your business's) purposes, to creating a strategy and measuring and enhancing corporate reputation.



Together, they are the ideal way to bring academic rigour to your leadership practice, without taking an MBA – and all at your own pace.



The first piece 'Why quiet leaders get results' can be viewed for free. The full Classroom resource is here. Only Management Today subscribers will be able to read the full content. You can subscribe here.



