Management Today launches Classroom

New resource helps readers bring academic rigour to their leadership practice, without taking an MBA.

by MT Staff
Published: 4 hours ago
Last Updated: 22 hours ago

Management Today has partnered with leading academics to create a range of content that introduces readers to critical thinking about leadership practice.

The content will be relevant to their practical, day to day leadership challenges.

For the resource, our experts have synthesised academic theory developed over decades, as well as a range of research, to create articles and videos that cover everything from finding your own (and your business's) purposes, to creating a strategy and measuring and enhancing corporate reputation.

Together, they are the ideal way to bring academic rigour to your leadership practice, without taking an MBA – and all at your own pace.

The first piece 'Why quiet leaders get results' can be viewed for free. The full Classroom resource is here. Only Management Today subscribers will be able to read the full content. You can subscribe here.

Tags:
Leadership Playlists Your Career Leadership Lessons

IN DEPTH

The Classroom Hub

Why quiet leaders get results

The secret managerial genius of David Attenborough

The unintended consequences of playing dumb

Five things you need to know this week

Rococo’s founder on being reunited with the brand she loved and lost

How not to fail at retail

Why employee financial health is the newest target of firms’ wellbeing strategies

What do business leaders make of Threads?

Want to be more likeable? Share the story behind your achievements