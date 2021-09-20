Management Today launches Leadership Learning

New executive education brand will offer online courses with expert academics

by MT staff
MT Leadership Learning launches

Management Today has launched a Leadership Learning programme to offer executive education, an exciting new brand extension for Haymarket’s longest established B2B brand.

Management Today Leadership Learning is a programme of six online courses aimed at existing or aspiring leaders. Each course comprises webinars, video learning and articles which offer 10-12 hours of learning across a four-week period. 

The first course, Leading With Purpose, kicks off on 3 November and helps students understand what purpose means in the context of their personal and professional lives and how it can shape their broader organisational goals.

