Management Today launches "Leadership Lessons" podcast

We’ll interview CEOs, founders, authors, executive coaches, business professors and other experts to discover the real secrets to effective leadership.

Management Today’s Leadership Lessons will delve into the world of leadership and management, bringing insights, trends and advice to the ears of busy senior leaders.

Management Today has launched a podcast aimed at entertaining, educating and inspiring people to be better leaders.

We’ll also provide crucial insight into some of the biggest business stories of the day to help you stay ahead of the curve.

A new episode will be released each fortnight, at midday on Thursdays.

In our first episode, MT’s editor Kate Magee and staff writer Éilis Cronin discuss the key trends that will affect leaders in 2023, before we hear the powerful story of Glow London’s CEO Emma Harris.

Harris had a stress-related cardiac arrest on a work trip but miraculously survived. After writing a post on LinkedIn from her bed in the ICU urging leaders to "slow the fuck down", it went viral, with 9,000 comment and 90,000 "likes".

She talks to MT about what she learned from the experience, the changes she’s made in her leadership role and the advice she has for other leaders veering dangerously close to burnout.

If you have a good story to tell and want to appear on the podcast, you can send us an email with the subject line “Podcast” to ManagementToday@haymarket.com