Management Today spring 2021 magazine: View here

We’ve just about had it with doom and gloom around here. Yes, the pandemic is far from over and the economy’s got rather a lot of holes in it, but what's the point in dwelling?

The recovery will come, and it will be the dynamism of the private sector that delivers it. In our latest print issue of Management Today - which is also available to download below - we showcase some of the businesses, big and small, that are thriving despite the pandemic and making us optimistic about the future.

You’ll note GameStop didn’t make the cut. The struggling US retailer’s stock price acrobatics made headlines earlier this year, after denizens of the 9.5 million-strong WallStreetBets sub-Reddit decided they could use it to make their fortunes – and give the financial establishment a good kicking.