Management Today summer 2021 magazine: View here

I’ve never sold anything in my life, but I have great admiration for those that do. So in my final magazine feature as Management Today’s editor, I decided to find out how. The secrets of great sales organisations turn out to be less mysterious than expected, and more common business sense, which may explain why they’re not all that common.

Many British companies are selling well in China, the world’s great rising economy. We look at what those that have cracked the Chinese market do well - and what they avoid altogether. Raising your concerns about the plight of the Uighurs or the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong is proving a major commercial no-no, which leaves the responsible business person a rather chewy ethical quandary.

Something else you may find yourself chewing on in the not-too-distant future is “air protein” - a delicious-sounding meat-like peptide cocktail excreted by genetically modified bacteria from, yes, the air - as our feature on potentially world-changing innovations explores. Quantum computers, mRNA therapy and a 21st century revamp of the humble milkman also make the list.