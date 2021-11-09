Management Today’s new DE&I Leadership Awards are now open for entry

MT's awards scheme will recognise companies and individuals who are leading the way in the field of diversity, equity and inclusion.

by Kate Magee
MT's DE&I Leadership Awards
MT's DE&I Leadership Awards

Management Today is launching the DE&I Leadership Awards to champion the companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to progressing diversity, equity and inclusion over the past year. 

The awards will recognise the breadth of initiatives run by companies and individuals to make their workplaces more diverse and ensure that people from all backgrounds enjoy equal opportunities for career advancement and success. 

MT believes that diversity, equity and inclusion are crucial components of a resilient, progressive and successful business. 

