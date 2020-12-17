Management Today's most popular stories of 2020

The worst things we’ve heard leaders say, lessons from a former FBI agent and the 'cakeable' offence all made our most-read list.

Covid-19 put business leaders in an unenviable position. So as the first lockdown hit, we got a crash course in crisis leadership from seasoned bosses including former Waitrose MD Mark Price.

In May, the government advised businesses that staff who couldn't work from home - largely the manufacturing and construction sectors - should return to work. However, this announcement lacked a clear path toward reopening the workplace. In this article, we outlined the tough choices that business leaders needed to consider.

Remote working was for a long time a hard sell. It took a global pandemic to make us realise that it was possible to run the desk-based functions of a business from home. So in this special report we explored the future of the office by asking several hundred senior business leaders about their plans and their experiences, examining what hybrid working means in practice and how to manage organisations split between on-site and WFH tribes.